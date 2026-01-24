A further weather warning for coastal overtopping has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office.
Several similar warnings have been issued in recent days as strong winds have buffeted the island.
The latest yellow warning – meaning ‘be aware’ – is in place from 1.30pm on Saturday until 5am on Sunday.
Forecaster Colin Gartshore said: ‘Strong east to southeast winds will causes waves to splash over at exposed coastal localities around the time of the next two high tides (approx. 2.51pm today and 3.12am tomorrow).
‘Douglas promenade will be particularly affected, but also Laxey and Ramsey proms and a few other places. Some debris may be left.’
Winds could reach gale force at times on Saturday with the blustery conditions continuing into Sunday before subsiding. It will remain dry for most of Saturday but there could be patchy rain on Sunday. There will be highs of 8/9C over the weekend.
