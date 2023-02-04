The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Mostly cloudy today with the chance of some patchy light rain this morning, then a band of rain arriving mid to late afternoon, but soon moving away this evening.
Top temperature around 10°C. The moderate to fresh southwest wind veering northwest later. Turning cold overnight, with clear skies giving a risk of frost and icy patches.
Sunrise: 8:01am
Sunset: 5:05pm
Outlook
After the cold start tomorrow, it will be a fine and bright day with sunny spells and a light and variable wind will slowly freshen from south or southwest in the afternoon. Highs of about 8°C.
Dry on Monday with bright or sunny intervals.