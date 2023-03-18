The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Cloudy and dull today with extensive hill fog, and some coastal mist or fog in places this morning, then with a band of rain arriving later this afternoon.
Light to moderate southerly winds veering northwest and increasing moderate to fresh as the rain clears in the evening. Max temperature 11°C.
Outlook
Dry for much of Sunday with some sunny intervals, turning cloudier through the afternoon ahead of rain arriving in the evening. Light to moderate west or northwest winds backing southwest later on, with a max temperatures up to 9°C.
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle at times on Monday, which will turn persistent and heavy at times. Moderate to fresh south-westerly increasing fresh to strong in the evening and with max temperatures of 11°C.
Sunrise: 6:27am
Sunset: 6:28pm