Cloudy with showers this morning, dry later
Monday 19th September 2022 6:04 am
Castletown at 7.03am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Stuart Davison at the Met Office:
Generally cloudy with a few outbreaks of rain possible at times, becoming mainly dry in the afternoon. Light mainly westerly wind and a maximum temperature of 16°C.
Drier and brighter tomorrow with the best of any sunshine in the afternoon. Light mainly southwest wind and a top temperature of 17°C.
Outlook
Mainly dry and rather cloudy on Wednesday as the southwest winds start to strengthen as the day progresses. Highest temperature 17°C once again.
Forecast by
Sunrise: 6:58am Today Sunset: 7:26pm Today
