Cloudy with showers this morning, dry later

Monday 19th September 2022 6:04 am
Castletown
Castletown at 7.03am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast by Stuart Davison at the Met Office:

Generally cloudy with a few outbreaks of rain possible at times, becoming mainly dry in the afternoon. Light mainly westerly wind and a maximum temperature of 16°C.

Drier and brighter tomorrow with the best of any sunshine in the afternoon. Light mainly southwest wind and a top temperature of 17°C.

Outlook

Mainly dry and rather cloudy on Wednesday as the southwest winds start to strengthen as the day progresses. Highest temperature 17°C once again.

Forecast by

Sunrise: 6:58am Today Sunset: 7:26pm Today

