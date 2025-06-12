A yellow weather warning has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office, with heavy rain expected to affect the whole island this afternoon and evening.
The warning is in place from 2pm until 10pm today (Thursday, June 12), with forecasters warning of periods of heavy rain and the possibility of temporary downpours.
Rainfall amounts are likely to reach between 5mm and 15mm widely, with some areas potentially seeing up to 30mm.
If these higher totals occur, there is a risk of localised flooding for a time.
Conditions are expected to improve later in the evening as the rain clears away.
Looking ahead, Friday appears to be better, with mist patches at first then mainly dry with sunny spells developing.
There is however risk of rain arriving overnight into Saturday.
Showers are expected to continue on Saturday, while Sunday seems to be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells.