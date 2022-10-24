Cloudy with some mist
Monday 24th October 2022 6:16 am
Ramsey (Mike Quine )
The weather forecast by David Britton at the Met Office:
A rather cloudy day today with a small risk of some mist patches in places at first this morning, dry for much of the time but with a little patchy light rain possible at times. Maximum temperature 15°C, with moderate or fresh southwest winds.
Outlook
Sunny intervals and isolated showers for much of Tuesday, then a persistent spell of rain arriving in the evening. Moderate southwest winds backing southeast later and top temperatures of 15°C.
Any rain at first on Wednesday will soon clear to become mainly dry with some sunny spells developing in the afternoon. Strong southerly winds gradually easing overnight with top temperatures of up to 16°C.
Sunrise: 8:03am Today Sunset: 6:02pm Today
