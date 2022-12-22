The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Cloudy this morning with some outbreaks of rain, particularly for the south of the island, before gradually clearing away towards lunchtime, leaving the rest of the day mostly dry with only isolated showers as some brightness breaks through. The light westerly wind will become variable, with highs around 9°C.
An isolated shower is still possible this evening & tonight, but most places will remain dry with some clear spells. It will turn cloudy later in the night though as the wind settles to the east or southeast and freshens. Minimum temperature around 4°C.
Sunrise: 8:36am Today
Sunset: 3:58pm Today
Outlook
Dry at first on Friday but cloudy, as a band of rain arrives during the morning, turning persistent with some heavy bursts. Quite windy with a fresh to strong east to southeast wind which will ease during the evening as the rain starts to clear away. Top temperature around 8°C.
A mixture of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers on Christmas Eve, some of which could be quite sharp. Breezy with a fresh to strong southwest wind and maximum temperature around 9°C.