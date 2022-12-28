Cloudy today with rain arriving mid-morning, turning heavy for a time around midday, before clearing away in the afternoon.
Moderate southwest winds backing southeast in the morning and increasing fresh to strong, then increasing a strong to near gale force south-westerly in the afternoon. Top temperature of 10°C. Then with another brief spell of lighter rain returning for a time late evening.
Sunrise: 8:38am Today Sunset: 4:02pm Today
Outlook
Bright or sunny intervals on Thursday with the risk of the odd shower. Strong to gale force west or southwest wind and a highest temperature of 8°C. Rain then developing overnight.
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy at times during Friday morning, before clearing to scattered showers during the afternoon. Strong south-westerly winds and with top temperatures of 9°C.