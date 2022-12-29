The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Largely cloudy with a few showers, the best of the dry weather with some bright or sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Windy with a strong to gale force west or southwest wind that will decrease in the afternoon. Top temperature 8°C.

Very unsettled overnight tonight with heavy rain and the risk of severe gales. The rain then clearing late morning or early afternoon tomorrow as the southwest winds decrease.

Highest temperature 10°C.

Sunrise: 8:38am Today

Sunset: 4:03pm Today

Outlook

On Saturday rain through the morning tending to clear in the afternoon with the risk of a few showers. Wind settling to a fresh to strong southwesterly, highest temperature 9°C.