A club set up to help people battling poverty and loneliness has been forced to suspend operations at its original home.
The ‘Warm and Cosy Club’ offered a welcoming space for local residents twice a week, serving tea, coffee, soup, sandwiches, and cake.
The service is open to everyone on the island, regardless of faith.
But the club, based at the Columba Catholic Club on Circular Road in Douglas, has been forced to shut its doors temporarily after the building’s roof was damaged in recent storms.
Neal Mellon, a co-founder and a director of the Isle of Man Foodbank and a Commissioner in Braddan, told the Manx Independent the club was initially dealing with a ‘minor leak’ in the club’s roof.
However, the severe weather which battered the Isle of Man during December, including Storm Darragh, made the problem much worse.
The roof’s condition has now deteriorated to the stage where it needs to be completely replaced.
‘We had quotes for what appeared to be a fairly minor leak,’ said Mr Mellon.
‘But with the storms, the situation escalated.
‘In the lead-up to Christmas, we had to tell our clients, “Sorry, but there’s no room at the inn for you"’.
Although December was one of the warmest on record for the Isle of Man, it was also a month marred by gales and storm activity.
Storm Darragh on December 7 brought winds of up to 65 knots (75 mph) at Ronaldsway, and 80mph elsewhere, causing widespread disruption, including downed trees across the island.
During and in the aftermath of the storm, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) were called out to more than 160 locations across the island as staff worked to clear more than 200 downed trees.
The island was hit by more gales on December 22 and December 31 last year.
While the club awaits quotes for roof repairs, Saint Mary’s Church and Cathedral in Douglas have stepped in to provide temporary accommodation for the club.
Mellon expressed concern about funding the repairs, as the club operates as a not-for-profit organization.
‘The repairs are essential to meet the requirements of our lease,’ Mr Mellon added.
‘The Columba Club has always maintained the building well, with recent projects including fire safety upgrades. However, the roof issue is a much larger undertaking.’
According to Mr Mellon, the damage to the roof has not only disrupted the Warm and Cosy Club’s activities but also threatens other events regularly hosted by the Columba Catholic Club, such as receptions, wakes, parties, and quiz nights.
Despite the setback, Me Mellon is determined to see the repairs completed.
‘We are committed to keeping the club open for social activities and continuing our essential work with the warm and cosy space,’ he said.
‘On behalf of the club, I’d like to thank Monsignor John Devine, who has generously provided temporary accommodation at St Mary of the Isle.’
For more information or to support the Warm and Cosy Club’s fundraising efforts, Neal Mellon can be contacted at 07624 469632.