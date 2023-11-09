The Pinewood Social Club in Pulrose recently held a mhelliah with proceeds raised being donated to its chosen charity Riding for the Disabled Isle of Man.
A spokesperson from the club said: ‘The mhelliah committee did an amazing job in collating produce for the evening, and were delighted to receive so much support from local farmers, producers and suppliers.
‘The auction was a great success expertly conducted by Mike Taggert and Boosh Kerruish.’
Receiving the cheque on behalf of Riding for the Disabled were Kat Ions and Jackie Turnbull, who were extremely grateful to the Pinewood mhelliah committee for organising the event and choosing the charity as the beneficiary.
Thanks also go to Joeanna Roney, who was also instrumental to the success of the event.
Also pictured are some of the current riders who will directly benefit from this donation.