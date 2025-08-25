He also pleaded not guilty to two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
The man can’t be named, unless convicted, due to Manx anonymity laws.
It’s alleged that he sent the child a number of explicit messages, some suggesting indecent acts.
The girl said she told him she was 14, and he allegedly replied: ‘I don’t care. 14 is good. Are you at home? Come outside.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction, and the case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on September 16.
Bail continues.