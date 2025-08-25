Douglas RNLI was launched on Sunday night following reports of a possible upturned vessel off Douglas Head.
The alarm was raised at 8.55pm when the coastguard received a report of an object in the water that appeared to resemble a capsized boat.
Volunteer crew members launched the all-weather lifeboat RNLB Ruby Clery under the command of coxswain Peter Cowin.
An intensive search of the area was carried out using local knowledge, navigation skills and by following tide and wind patterns.
The search led to the discovery of a large, man-sized log towards the northern end of Douglas Bay.
With no further sightings and the object confirmed as a log, which was not considered a danger to navigation, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.
Coxswain Cowin praised the crew’s response.
He said: ‘When you hear a report of an upturned vessel you start planning for all outcomes. The crew last night excelled themselves using all of the skills we train extensively for.’
No further action was required and no persons were reported missing.