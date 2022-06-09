Co-op’s Mo is service champ

Co-op employee Muhammad Naeem has been crowned the 2022 Douglas Customer Service Champion.

It’s the sixth successive year that Douglas Town Management has organised the public ballot, recognising exceptional customer service in the capital.

With being crowned champion, Mo, as he is known, received the customer service trophy and £150 in vouchers to use in a town centre business of his choice.

A public Facebook poll determined who won the award out of nine shortlisted nominees, with the 2022 competition attracting the highest number of public votes ever recorded.

Mo, who works in the Duke Street Co-op, received 1,353 votes, emerging victorious by gaining five votes more than runner-up Shiron Fernando from M&S Cafe, who collected 1,348 votes. Maryse-Marie Andrea from Boots finished in third place. They received £100 and £50 vouchers respectively.

Each finalist was presented with a plaque endorsing their work by the mayor, Councillor Janet Thommeny, during a ceremony in Douglas Council Chamber.

The other six finalists include : Sarah Buss (New Look), Kayleigh Driscoll (Clarks), Gemma Tutty (TK Maxx), Jazmyn Roper (Flannels), Mary Teare (Next) and Daveen Taylor (VIP Store).