Coast to Coast walk celebrates fifth year
Youngster Callum Bentham raised over £1,100 for Sight Matters walking with his family
Those who decided to complete the full walk began at the National Sports Centre with an alternative start in St John’s for anyone wanting a shorter route. More than 470 people took part overall, up on the 450 entrants last year, with everyone finishing in Peel.
One of the walkers, Callum Bentham, completed the St John’s to Peel route in celebration of his brother Aiden, who is a member of Sight Matters, and raised £1,100 for the charity.
The event, which was sponsored by Conister Bank, used a new green strategy to save ‘over 150 single use plastic bottles by offering water from large containers and selling refillable metal bottles at the start line.’
Any plastic bottles that were still used were collected by recycle boxes placed along the course by Recycle Collect.
Whilst there is no official fundraising total yet, the charity are hoping to surpass the over £8,000 raised last year.
