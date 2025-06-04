Young people with a passion for sport and leadership are being encouraged to apply for a structured coaching programme.
The award offers 24 Year 11 students the chance to gain hands-on experience, professional qualifications, and the opportunity to interview for paid coaching roles on completion of the programme, which is being delivered by Manx Sport and Recreation (MSR).
The award is structured in four stages: Training Week, Mentoring, Volunteering, and Coach-Education Workshops.
The eight-month programme begins with a training week at the National Sports Centre on Monday July 14, before participants go on to complete a range of workshops and gain certification in areas including first aid and safeguarding.
Participants must also complete two days of mentored coaching over the summer, followed by a minimum of 28 hours of voluntary coaching in schools, sports clubs, or MSR programmes from September.
Training is primarily based at the National Sports Centre and Outdoor Learning Centre.
The programme costs £200, with places allocated on a first come, first served basis.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, commented: ‘This programme develops real-life skills and boosts our grassroots coaching network.
‘It’s a great opportunity for young people to gain confidence, qualifications and experience.’
Sam Caine, MSR Sports Development Officer, added: ‘This award helps shape the next generation of coaches and gives back to our local clubs and communities.
‘Last year’s cohort contributed over 800 volunteer hours.’
The MSR Coach Award runs from July 2025 until February 2026, with participants then gaining UK Coaching Safeguarding and RLSS Emergency First Aid certification.
If you would like to sign up or find out more about the 2025/26 MSR Coach Award, you can visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/msr-coach-award-2025-tickets-1295980635969
Applications close on Friday, July 4.
