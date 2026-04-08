A family-friendly coastal bird workshop and guided walk will take place on Monday, April 13, offering a chance to explore the island’s seabird life.
The event is being organised by conservation charity Manx BirdLife in partnership with Dalby Church.
Running from 9am to midday, participants will meet at Dalby Schoolrooms before heading to Niarbyl. It is hoped the event will open participants’ eyes to the array of species the island has to offer.
Open to all ages, the workshop will include learning about seabirds, using binoculars, creative beach activities, and snacks by the shore. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets cost £3 for children and £5 for adults. Advance booking is essential by emailing Anna Graham at [email protected]