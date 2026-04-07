The 13th annual CAMRA Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival takes place at the Villa Marina Royal Hall this weekend.
After an afternoon session for CAMRA members and invited guests, the festival opens to the public on Thursday (April 9) at 4pm.
Further sessions take place on Friday and Saturday with doors opening at midday.
The festival, which will feature more than 150 real ales, ciders, perries fruit wines and mead, will be opened by island’s longest-serving horse tram driver Peter Cannan who started working on the trams aged 18 in 1976.
Tickets are available online or on the door upon arrival.