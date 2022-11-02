Coastal overtopping expected this evening
Wednesday 2nd November 2022 12:17 pm
Coastal overtopping is expected at high tide ()
The government has warned of coastal overtopping at various points around the island this evening.
With today’s gale to severe gale force south to south south-westerly winds, very rough seas have developed.
This coupled with a gale force south-westerly wind in the early evening will lead to moderate coastal overtopping of water and debris around high tide at 6.14pm.
Areas affected - Shore Road (Rushen), central and northern parts of Douglas promenade, Castletown promenade to a lesser extent Laxey and Ramsey promenades.
