Coastal overtopping warning
Wednesday 26th October 2022 6:19 am
Share
Coastal overtopping on Castletown Promenade in the aftermath of storm Eleanor - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.
Coastal overtopping is expected to affect three areas between 11am and 2pm.
The areas likely to be affected are Shore Road Rushen, Castletown Promenade and the Northern End of Douglas Promenade.
The forecast by Neil Young:
Rain at first will clear mid-morning, leaving sunshine and isolated showers for the rest of the day. Strong south or southwest winds and maximum temperature of 16°C.
Outlook
Cloudy with the risk of patchy rain on Thursday with moderate southeast winds, temperatures 16°C.
Spells of rain on Friday morning, then mostly dry with some sunshine but further rain will develop on Saturday.
Sunrise: 8:07am Today Sunset: 5:57pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |