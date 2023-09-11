A Coastguard helicopter was called out yesterday to assist a deep-sea diver.
Assistance was needed at Port St Mary breakwater at 5pm after a diver was suffering with the 'bends', a form of decompression sickness.
The Coastguard helicopter landed on the grass area at Clifton Road, before travelling down to the breakwater to help the casualty.
'The casualty was then transferred to Liverpool for further treatment.
'We would like to thank the Isle of Man Ambulance Service for the casualty care and the public for their cooperation in clearing the landing site. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.'
Discover Diving, a diving centre based in Port St Mary with whom the diver was with, commented: 'We would like to say a huge thank you to the Isle of Man Coastguard, Isle of Man Ambulance Service and His Majesty's Coastguard for their assistance with one of our divers who became unwell after a dive.
'It was an excellent response from the divers on board to deal with the situation. We wish the diver a speedy recovery.'