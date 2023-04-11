Port Erin Coastguard was called into action over the weekend after a woman fell on the footpath between the Chasms and the Sound.
The woman couldn’t be contacted by phone.
However, volunteers were able to narrow down the area and assist her with being treated by paramedics.
The Coastguard said: ‘The search area was narrowed to between Cronk Mooar and the Sound. The casualty was located at Basnets Bridge by Burroo Ned and was carefully recovered by the team back to the awaiting ambulance on the main road down to the Sound.’