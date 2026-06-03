Emergency services were called to Peel Marina shortly before midnight on Tuesday after a person fell into the water from a visiting yacht.
Peel Coastguard Rescue Team and the Coastguard Duty Officer were paged at 11.57pm following a 999 call reporting a person in the water at the marina.
The casualty, who was staying aboard a visiting yacht, is understood to have slipped while on board and sustained injuries after entering the water. Fellow crew members attempted to recover the individual but were initially struggling to bring them to safety.
Peel Coastguard Rescue Team arrived at the marina at 12.10am, just as the yacht's crew succeeded in hauling the casualty from the water onto the pontoon alongside the vessel.
Working alongside a paramedic, coastguard personnel provided casualty care before moving the injured person to a safer location on the main pontoon.
The casualty was then assisted by coastguard volunteers and additional crew from the Isle of Man Ambulance Service before being transferred to a waiting ambulance at the boat park.
While emergency services were making their way to the scene, colleagues at the Marine Operations Centre provided advice to those on board via the 999 call.
Operators also monitored the situation using harbour CCTV, enabling them to relay updates to the responding coastguard team.
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Coastguard commented: ‘Thanks to the coastguard team members, and paramedic, for such a professional and quick response.
‘Thanks also go to the yacht crew for their quick thinking in rigging a hauling line from their mast to recover their crewmate.’
No further details about the casualty's condition have been released.