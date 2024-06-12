The island support group of charity Coeliac UK is hosting a coffee morning and annual general meeting this Saturday morning.
It will be held at St Andrew’s United Reformed Church, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas from 10am.
Coeliac is a lifelong autoimmune disease caused by a reaction to gluten. There will be different gluten-free food to taste, refreshments and a chance to meet other people in the Isle of Man who have to live a gluten-free life.
During the coffee morning, there will be a members’ meeting, which among other things will appoint new committee members for the group.
There will be no charge for the coffee morning, as the group, which has approximately 100 members, would like to see as many as possible attend.
Donations towards the costs of the group, however, would be gratefully received.
More information can be found on the group’s website www.coeliac.org.uk/isleofman and Facebook pages.