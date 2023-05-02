A coffee morning hosted by the Manx Retirement Association celebrated the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.
More than 25 members attended the event last week at the Terminus Tavern in Douglas to mark the forthcoming crowning of the Lord of Mann.
A spokesperson for the Manx Retirement Association said: ‘Thanks to the staff at the Terminus Tavern, the premises were decorated with bunting and flags of the UK and the Isle of Man and there was a distinctive celebratory air about the place.’
Association member Pat Mudie provided a coronation-themed raffle and after, coffee and biscuits.
The spokesperson said: ‘We also had a magnificent coronation cake made by Sylvia Evans, which was auctioned by association director Howard Parkin.
‘It was a great start to the festivities and a great time was had by all.’
The King’s coronation will be taking place this Saturday, May 6.
The raffle raised funds for the association, that has struggled due to the rising cost of living.
The spokesperson added: ‘Like many associations and societies on the Isle of Man the effects of Covid are still being felt by the with increasing costs and falling revenue.’
The MRA, which currently has more than 300 active members, will be holding their annual general meeting at 10.30 am on Friday, May 26, at the Onchan Pensioners’ Hall and all members are encouraged to attend.
‘At the annual general meeting, the association hope to have the opportunity to last discuss the way forward for the ongoing benefit of the members,’ the spokesperson said.
Association director Howard Parkin said: ‘As a very active association with a great number of events and activities going on each month.
‘The Covid pandemic and the cost-of-living situation have affected our organisation.
‘At the annual general meeting, there will be an opportunity for members to discuss the way forward and how best we can continue to provide our members with an active, entertaining, and exciting programme of events.’
The association aims to provide a comprehensive range of social and cultural activities for the over-50s.
If anyone is interested in joining the association, details can be obtained via its website, from the Ramsey office, which is on West Street, Ramsey or by calling the office on 817007.