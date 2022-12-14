A Met Office yellow weather warning is in force for frost and icy patches until 3pm on Thursday.
The forecast:
A very cold start to the day again with temperatures below freezing in places sheltered from the northeast wind, but a fine day ahead with sunny spells, temperatures no more than 4 or 5C with a moderate to perhaps locally fresh north or northeast wind throughout the day.
A frost again tonight and another cold day tomorrow with sunny spells, northerly winds falling light during the day and temperatures just 4 or 5C
Sunrise: 8:30am Today Sunset: 3:55pm Today
Outlook
It will continue cold into the weekend with a change to milder conditions expected on Sunday