A cold start with icy stretches in places at first this morning and with sunny spells developing.
The small risk of an odd wintry shower but most of these will be offshore to the west. Light to moderate northerly wind and a top temperature of 4°C.
Outlook
Sunny spells and occasional wintry showers on Friday, leading to a slight accumulation of snow in places. Top temperatures of 4°C, with a light to moderate north-westerly wind.
Scattered wintry showers during Saturday morning which will then clear to be largely dry for the afternoon with sunny spells. Light to moderate north or northwest winds and top temperatures of 5°C.
Sunrise: 8:24am Today Sunset: 3:56pm Today