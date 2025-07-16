The Cabinet Office has outlined its priorities for the next 18 months in a new department plan, with a focus on digitising services and improving efficiency.
Approved by Tynwald on Monday, the 2025-26 plan aims to enhance government productivity and reduce costs by investing in digital technology, including artificial intelligence and Microsoft Co-Pilot.
A key target is the digitisation of 25 public services to support improvements for residents and businesses, as well as greater efficiency across government.
The department also leads the cross-government Efficiencies and Change Programme through the Government Transformation Service.
Other Cabinet Office priorities to September 2026 include completing the Area Plan for the North and West, progressing the Isle of Man Strategic Plan, supporting affordable housing through the Housing and Communities Board, and implementing the Human Tissue and Organ Donation Act 2021.
Work will also continue on delivering a Child First Policy and further improvements within the Office of Human Resources.
Minister for the Cabinet Office, David Ashford MHK, said: ‘The Cabinet Office Department Plan for the next 18 months focuses on clear priorities and target improvements and, because Cabinet Office sits at the heart of government, we will continue to provide policies and services that make a difference to the everyday lives of people across the island.’
He highlighted recent actions including the Vaping Products Act 2024 and emergency legislation to protect vulnerable gas users from disconnection.
The Cabinet Office is also responsible for coordinating delivery of the wider Our Island Plan.
The full department plan is available on the Tynwald Register of Business.