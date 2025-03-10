University College Isle of Man (UCM) is holding its annual skills test events this week.
The highly anticipated annual event sees students battling against each other and the clock to showcase the skills and expertise they have learned and honed during their studies.
As well as showing support for the students, this is a great opportunity for anyone thinking of joining an industry or employers to see what is on offer at UCM and the high level of skills the students learn during their course.
Details of the week’s events are:
- Barbering - Tuesday, March 11 – Visitors welcome in the Synnova Training Salon at the Homefield Road Campus from 11am to midday and then 1pm to 3pm when judging will take place.
- Engineering – Wednesday, March 12 - Visitors welcome at the Hills Meadow Campus from 11am to midday and then 1pm to 3pm when judging will take place.
- Culinary arts – Thursday, March 13 - Visitors are welcome to the Oastan Training Restaurant at the Homefield Road Campus to view the Level 1 students from 9.30am, with and judging from 10.30am, and continuing with level 2 students from 11am to midday with judging and then the presentation of awards at 1pm.
- Hair and beauty – Thursday, March 13 - Visitors are welcome to the Synnova Training Salon at the Homefield Road campus from 9am with judging at midday and presentation of awards at 12.30pm.
- Motor vehicle – Thursday, March 13 - Visitors will be welcome to the Motor Vehicle Workshop at the William Kennish Campus from 9am (lunch 12-1pm) continuing until 2.30pm and the presentation of awards at 3pm.
- Construction (brickwork, carpentry and joinery, plumbing, painting and decorating, horticulture and electrical installation) Friday, March 14: Visitors are welcome to the Homefield Road Campus 10am to midday and 1pm to 4pm with a presentation of prizes at 4.30pm.
UCM’s principal Jesamine Kelly said: ‘The skills test is always an exciting high point in the UCM calendar; the knowledge, skills and passion of our students in their field of study is evident, and we’re really proud to see how far they have come in learning their craft. If you haven’t had chance to visit UCM recently, we would really love to encourage you to visit some of the events during the week.’