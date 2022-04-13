College’s invitation to research festival

University College Isle of Man is calling for researchers and academics who have conducted research which fits with this year’s theme to get involved in its fourth annual Research Festival in September.

This year’s theme of ‘Secure, Vibrant, Sustainable’ links with the government’s Island Plan document – which was launched earlier this year.

Gail Corrin, UCM’s higher education manager, who runs the Research Festival said: ‘This is the festival’s fourth year, and is set to be bigger and better than ever.

‘It’s a unique event that serves to inspire our students about research, showcase the work of researchers on the Island and provides an opportunity for attendees to network and consider how research can benefit their business or community needs.

‘Informed decision making, which is what research allows for, is key to being successful in business, government and indeed life.

Miss Corrin continued: ‘The Island Plan 2021-26 sets forth an exciting and important pathway for our island and we’re keen to see what research has been undertaken in these areas.

‘The festival has always had an eclectic mix of research areas which is one of the things that makes it so fascinating, and this year we want to make sure that it’s extremely topical and relevant for the diverse businesses in our community.’

The festival is part of Research Vannin which is hosted by UCM in partnership with researchers on and off the island, and takes a collaborative approach to promoting a vibrant and productive research community through the sharing of resources, events and networking opportunities.

The Research Festival offers students, independent researchers and guests alike the opportunity to listen to presentations, participate in research workshops and network over coffee and lunch in the ‘impressive environments’ of UCM’s Nunnery campus.

The aim of the event is to facilitate collaboration between researchers, on and off-island, promote the reputation of island-based research, and educate.

Research can be showcased in either a presentation or poster format.

Anyone interested in showcasing their research at the festival can find more information at www.ucm.ac.im/researchfestival.