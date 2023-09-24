University College Isle of Man’s training restaurant is set to reopen following the summer break, along with a new name, Oastan.
Previously known as Cristory’s, the restaurant, which is at the University College’s Homefield Road campus in Douglas, is a training environment for hospitality, catering and food services students.
It will reopen on Wednesday, October 4, for lunch. The students will also be hosting themed meals including a tasting menu in November, April and May, Christmas in November and December, Italian, French and Indian in January, February and March respectively.
Guests to the restaurant are welcomed and served by hospitality and food service students supported by hospitality and catering lecturer Tracy Conway who has experience working in a Michelin-starred restaurant, and enjoy food using locally-sourced produce that’s been prepared and cooked by student chefs under the eye of chef lecturer Robert Hunter, who has worked in restaurants around the globe, including the Goring Hotel in London.
Melanie Clague, head of the creative industries faculty, said: ‘We’re pleased to be reopening the restaurant which is a fantastic facility for students to really hone their craft in a real working environment.
‘The name Cristory’s has served us well for many years, but we wanted to update the brand to reflect the modern training our students engage in, the high quality of our hospitality, catering and food services offering and the lovely environment that the restaurant has.
‘We look forward to welcoming back guests who have dined with us previously, as well as new customers who want to try the fantastic food our students are producing.’
Prices start from £12.50 for a two-course lunch.
We asked the college why it chose the name Oatsan but we didn’t have a response by the time we went to press.
For further information on the restaurant opening dates www.ucm.ac.im/oastan.