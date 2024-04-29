One of the Isle of Man’s oldest running festivals made a triumphant return over the weekend.

The Guild kicked-off at the Villa Marina on Saturday, sounding the horn on eight full days of competition packed with all genres of music, speech, drama and dance. 

There will also be performances at St Thomas’ Church in the shadow of the incredible Gaia art installation.

Classes at the event cover a variety of disciplines, from singing to drama, dance to piano covering every type of music from folk and classical to pop.

It also includes the popular staples of brass bands, songs from the shows, choirs and Cleveland medal Test.

New for this year is the Sheffield Medal, designed by Jenny Kissack, which will give the winner of the Sheffield Plate competition - the top award for children's singing - a permanent memento to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The event, formerly known as the Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival, has been going for 132 years.

It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, but has since made its return, complete with some new classes.

Folk dancing groups from Arbory school (Media Isle of Man / Dave Kneale)
A group from Arbory school which took part in the Morris or Sword Dancing class (Media Isle of Man / Dave Kneale)
A prop of the seasons used by the Skeddan Jiarg dance group (Media Isle of Man / Dave Kneale)
Trophies in the Royal Hall of the Villa Marina (Media Isle of Man / Dave Kneale)
Skeddan Jiarg, winners of the Manx Folk Dancing (up to year 6) class (Dave Kneale / Media Isle of Man)
Trumpet player Aelan Morgans, winner of the Brass Instrumental Solo class (up to year 6) (David Kneale / Media Isle of Man)
The first day of the 2024 Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival, better known as the Guild - pictured is trombone player Will Gerrard (11), winner of the Brass Instrumental Solo class (years 7 and 8) (Dave Kneale / Media Isle of Man)