Come and learn about grammar school farm

Ramsey Grammar School Farm is inviting people to come to a free and family-friendly open day on Saturday, April 30.

The event is part of the UK-wide School Farms Day celebration launched by UK charity Social Farms & Gardens and the School Farms Network.

Visitors will be able to look around the farm, meet the animals, enjoy some food and have some fun on the bouncy castles.

The event will showcase the farm, the school’s key stage 3 Rural Science curriculum and key stage 4 and 5 Agriculture courses and how these highlight sustainable agriculture. There will also be the opportunity to talk to organisations involved in the industry, including Manx Wildlife Trust, UNESCO, Isle of Man Meats, Isle of Man Beekeepers, Isle of Man Creamery, Manx National Farmers Union and more.

There are more than 120 School Farms across the UK – connecting people in cities and some rural areas with food and farming.

Donna Ashlee, chair of School Farms Network said: ‘School Farms Day is a perfect opportunity to showcase the amazing work that our passionate and dedicated staff do to connect students with farming and animal care, and how practical real life learning is so important for everyone, no matter what their academic ability.’