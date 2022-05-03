Come and learn about the long history of mill at new exhibition

The next exhibition at Rushen Heritage Centre will showcase the history of Kentraugh Mill.

Earliest records for the old corn mill, located alongside the Kentraugh estate in Rushen, date back to 1506, when it was owned by Robert Qualtrough.

Historically, the need for self-sufficiency in a rural setting encouraged extensive use of mills such as the one at Kentraugh, near Colby, which brought employment to the area and home-baking to the kitchen table.

The exhibition coincides with National Mills Weekend, which this year takes place this weekend.

To mark he occasion, Kentraugh Mill will once again be open to the public for those two days, with donations going to the charity United Society Partners in the Gospel.

Doreen Moule, chair of Rushen Heritage Trust, said: ‘Kentraugh Mill is always popular when it opens for National Mills Weekend and we are thrilled to be given the opportunity to tell the mill’s story through the centuries.

‘We are sure many will take the opportunity to visit Kentraugh Mill this weekend – and we encourage those who do visit to come to Rushen Heritage Centre and discover the story behind it.’

Visitors are reminded that they tour the mill at their own risk.

The material for the exhibition has been loaned by the Mill’s current owner, Elizabeth Sheen, and will be on display at Rushen Heritage Centre in Bridson Street, Port Erin until Saturday, May 28.