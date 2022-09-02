Come and learn more about the Winkle Pickers
A new exhibition to mark the 130th anniversary of the Port Erin Marine Laboratory has opened in Port Erin.
‘The Winkle Pickers – Port Erin Marine Laboratory: A World Leader in Marine Biology (1892-2006)’ tells the story of the laboratory from its opening on Mortuary Beach, Port Erin, to the move to its well-known site at the south-western end of the bay, through to its closure in 2006.
The title of the exhibition, ‘The Winkle Pickers’, refers to the nickname that many residents of Port Erin gave to those who worked and studied at the laboratory.
According to Rushen Heritage Trust, the PEML gained a strong international reputation, attracting students from across the globe, who then went on to work around the world after graduating.
The exhibition has been compiled by a team of former PEML staff and alumni and we have produced a book, based on the exhibition, which is available as a keepsake, particularly for those with connections to the laboratory but who live off-island and can’t come across for the exhibition.
Rushen Heritage Trust said: ‘We are indebted to the team of Andy Brand, Peter Duncan, Richard Hartnoll, Jeremy Paul and Roger Pullin – along with everyone who assisted them – for the long hours they put into the exhibition, and to the RHT team who supported them.
‘The exhibition and book would not have been possible without the kind support of the Elizabeth Clucas Charitable Trust and the Gough Ritchie Charitable Trust, both of whom have been excellent supporters of our work since the Trust was formed in 2014.’
Hugh Davidson, RHT co-founder, said: ‘The laboratory was synonymous with Port Erin for generations, and we wanted to mark the 130th anniversary by telling the story of some of those who taught and studied at the institute and contributed to its long, rich history.
‘The laboratory was an important element in the village life of Port Erin and the people from many countries who worked there over the years have spread from Port Erin to the four corners of the globe.
‘They represent the legacy of the laboratory and their contributions to island life and the science of marine biology are both large and varied. It is through their efforts that the laboratory developed an international reputation.’
The exhibition team spent six months researching, contacting former colleagues to collect their experiences, and writing the content for the exhibition, which will also be produced in booklet form.
These will be on sale during the exhibition and subsequently at Rushen Heritage Centre in Bridson Street, Port Erin.
This free exhibition is on display at St Catherine’s Church Hall, Church Road, Port Erin and is open daily from 10am to 4pm until September 25.
For more details about the exhibition, visit rushenheritage.org or follow Rushen Heritage on social media.
The trust’s coordinator, John Quirk can be contacted at [email protected] or on 464634.
