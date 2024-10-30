A planning application to redevelop the car park at the former Waterfall pub in Glen Maye will go to the Council of Ministers for a decision.
Jim Limited was given planning consent in April to demolish the old pub which has been vacant for some time, and build four terraced homes on its site (23/01029/B).
The developer subsequently submitted plans (24/00802/B) for two semi-detached houses on the former bowling green and a single storey commercial building resembling a small cottage in the north east corner of the car park.
In the submitted drawings, the proposed commercial unit is shown laid out internally as a café, although the planning officer noted this is considered to be indicative only.
The application was due to be heard by the planning committee on Monday this week.
But the committee was told that the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture has a vested interest in the land and particularly the car park due to it having a legal covenant on the site.
DEFA had been advised that the proposals should go to CoMin rather than the planning committee. The item was deemed withdrawn and the application will now go to CoMin for a decision.
In its planning statement, the applicant said the site earmarked for the two new three-bed homes had predominantly been used as a beer garden - and with the removal of the public house, this use was now redundant.
The planning officer’s report says the commercial unit is shown as being fitted out as a café and would provide long term storage for eight bicycles under a canopy and a further 12 bicycle spaces immediately to the west of the building.
It notes that the applicants consider the potential use for the commercial building as a cafe ‘would give back to the community’.