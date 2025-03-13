The Comis Hotel is inviting people to step back into the roaring 1920s next weekend when it hosts two Big Band Prohibition Parties.
Manchester-based 14-piece big band NQBB will be providing the entertainment for the evenings that also include a three-course meal and arrival drink.
Tickets for the Big Band Prohibition Parties, which take place on March 21 and 22 from 7pm, cost between £59 and £69 per person.
For those wishing to stay the night at the Santon hotel following the party, mention ‘Media Isle of Man’ when booking and get a special rate of £70 for two people sharing a room. This includes breakfast.