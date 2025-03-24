A Castletown Commissioner has resigned from his post ahead of the Local Authority Elections over the Department of Infrastructure’s handling of Market Square.
In a letter announcing his departure, Jimmy Cubbon says his decision follows ‘continual delays’ to a freedom of information request from the DOI to provide documentation about its decisions relating to the closure.
Earlier this month the Commissioners agreed to ‘create a plan’ for the long-term future of the town’s Market Square.
At the end of last year, the commissioners launched a bid to pedestrianise the site, an application which was then endorsed by the Department of Infrastructure.
But the proposals were criticised by some traders and residents amid claims the move would be the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for many businesses in the town.
Mr Cubbon claims he asked for information to be made publicly available prior to the electoral registration deadline to be able to make a ‘fully informed decision’ on standing in the Local Authority Elections.
But he says the request has not been honoured and the political reputations of the current board members have been ‘unfairly tarnished’.
Mr Cubbon added he ‘firmly believes’ the handling of the square has created significant ‘toxicity, uncertainty and division’ within the town.
He claims in the letter the ‘ongoing confusion’ and ‘lack of transparency’ have contributed to some board members deciding not to seek re-election due to ‘undue stress and criticism’.
Mr Cubbon also says the situation has led to the loss of several ‘dedicated’ local representatives, whose absence will be a ‘significant blow’ to the community.
In the letter he adds he is ‘genuinely concerned’ about the implications for the future governance and representation of Castletown.
However, Mr Cubbon ‘remains optimistic’ about the future role of the private sector, which he believes continues to drive ‘positive change’ and progression in Castletown.