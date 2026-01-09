Culture Vannin says it is becoming increasingly difficult to cover its normal operational costs from annual income.
The latest annual report and financial statements of the Manx Heritage Foundation, which trades as Culture Vannin, will be laid before the February Tynwald.
Covering the 12 months to the end of March last year, they show that the charity received a Treasury grant of £109,000, up slightly from £104,000 the previous year.
However, it saw lottery duty income fall to £372,488 from £388,533.
The charity’s largest operational expense is staff costs, which rose by 1.6% from £333,216 to £316,181.
Other expenditure included the charity’s cultural development work including Manx language translations, Gaelic broadcasting and harp teaching, and the distribution of grants.
Total cultural development costs were £80,464, up from £59,905 in 2024.
During the year, 42 grant applications were received, resulting in £33,341 being given to 29 applicants.
Total net income for the year was £33,302, down from £54,708 in 2024.
Treasury Hilary Peterson said: ‘We are conscious that costs are rising and interest rates change, so we continue to look for donations and review other income streams.
‘Culture Vannin is expected to continue receiving the same inflation linked funding from government and Lottery support and is therefore forecasting and budgeting to cover its normal operational costs from annual income.
‘This is becoming increasing difficult and therefore we continue to work with community to raise awareness of the charity and seek their financial support.’
Chairman Chris Thomas said: ‘Each year, we face increased costs, and even additional costs. This year we’ve had to appoint and pay for new auditors, as the government no longer includes us in their audit process.’
Culture Vannin has applied for planning consent for a major redevelopment of Fairfield House, its base in St John’s.