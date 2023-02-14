Nominations to fill the vacant seat on Peel Commissioners have opened.
People wanting to stand have until 1pm on February 20 to submit a declaration of interests form and a nomination paper to the clerk of the commissioners.
If the election is contested, it will take place on March 21.
The by-election was sparked after Mike Wade, a former photographer with Isle of Man Newspapers who went on to edit the Manx Independent's Island Life pages, resigned from the board last month.
Mr Wade, who is well-known as a member of the Ballaghs band, now runs the Black Dog Oven pizza restaurant in the town.