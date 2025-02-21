Marown Parish Commissioners has issued a new statement explaining the reasons behind their decision to increase the parish rates by 22.6% for the 2025/26 financial year.
Earlier this month, the Commissioners announced a rise of 44 pence in the pound, taking the rate from 195 pence to 239 pence – the largest hike among local authorities on the Isle of Man.
The updated statement follows a wave of frustration from Marown residents on social media over the rates increase, with many questioning how the rise will benefit them and whether it will lead to new or improved amenities.
In the statement, issued by clerk Mrs Jenny Devereau on Friday, the Commissioners cited unpaid rates totalling £25,289.62 and significant increases in service costs as key factors driving the decision.
‘The Commissioners appreciate the concern that people may have regarding the large increase in rates for the coming year and we would like to explain the following.’ Mrs Devereau said.
Of the unpaid rates, £11,811.88 relates to the 2023/24 financial year, involving 57 households, with a further £11,530.91 outstanding from the previous six years.
The Rates Section of the Isle of Man Treasury is responsible for collection and enforcement, leaving the Commissioners with no direct power to recover debts.
‘Unfortunately, not everyone pays their rates,’ Mrs Devereau added. ‘To try and address outstanding payments, we will be sending a letter to residents who have not paid their rates.
‘This letter will remind them that they are benefitting from the services provided by the parish without having fulfilled their payment obligations but unfortunately this is all we can do.’
The Commissioners say rate increase aims to cover the rising costs of essential services, including street lighting, refuse collection, hedge cutting, road sweeping, and contributions towards the Western Civic Amenity Site and the Western Swimming Pool, which Marown shares with neighbouring parishes.
The statement adds that operating costs have risen sharply: waste disposal charges have increased by 76%, maintenance costs by 60%, and contributions to the amenity site and swimming pool by almost 63%.
Mrs Devereau said: ‘As Commissioners, we have always tried to manage the costs and keep the rates as low as possible, so we never take more than is required to maintain the Parish.
‘However with the large increases in many of the services provided we have had no choice but to increase the rates, as the last thing we want to do it totally deplete the reserves, as there needs to be a small buffer to cover any unforeseen charges or increases.’
For the average property in Marown with a net rateable value of £167.64 (typically a three-to-four-bedroom detached house), the increase equates to an extra £1.59 per week or £82.61 annually.
Despite the significant hike in the Commissioners' rate, overall property rates in the parish will rise by 8.52%, considering additional charges for water, sewerage, and church contributions.
Comparatively, Marown's new rate of 239 pence per pound places it in the middle range of parish rates island-wide.
Douglas remains the highest at 602 pence, while Bride has the lowest at 70 pence.
The Commissioners highlighted ongoing investment in the parish, including a nearly £50,000 project to upgrade street lighting along the main road through Glen Vine and Crosby, expected to be completed by Easter 2025.
Residents concerned about the rate changes are invited to attend the monthly Marown Commissioners meetings, held at 7pm on the third Wednesday of each month at the Methodist Church Hall, Old Church Road, Crosby.