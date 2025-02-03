Marown Parish Commissioners has announced that there will be a significant increase to its rates ahead of the new financial year.
There will be a 44p rise in the rates from 195 pence in the pound to 239 pence - a fairly significant rise of 22.6%.
The Commissioners have attributed this rise to the fact that levies have been increased by the Government ‘without any consultation’.
‘We are also clearing the deficit from those residents who have defaulted in paying their rates. Under GDPR rules we are not allowed to name these individuals. Action will be taken against those who have defaulted in payment and this will begin imminently.
‘Although this is quite a significant increase, it does only equate to an increase of 44 pence per pound of net rateable value.
‘We are also proud that Marown still maintains one of the lowest rates of any parish authority in the island.’
To add the ever-growing list of local authorities to recently announce a rate increase, Patrick Commissioners have also confirmed that its rates will be increasing by 2% ahead of the 2025/26 financial year.
The rates have increased from 243 pence in the pound to 248 pence.
A spokesperson from the Commissioners said: ‘In coming to this decision, the board considered a number of different factors.
‘It is predominantly driven by increased gate fees at the Energy from Waste Plant, inflation on some services received, the up coming local authority elections in April and the substantial increase of fees to the Western Civic Amenity Site.’