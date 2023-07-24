Tony Brown, who represented the town in the House of Keys for 30 years, questioned why the local authority wanted to demolish the old fire station.
He also questioned the financial logic.
Jamie Horton, the chairman of the commissioners, responded to our story by saying: ‘While Mr Brown may have served the town in the past and frequently provides his followers on social media and local media outlets with his views in efforts to remain relevant, they routinely lack a comprehensive understanding of the current situation and the need for progress.
‘This is further evidenced by recent opposition to projects within the town that have been well supported by the wider community.
‘It is essential to clarify that the fire station site was never acquired solely for the building that currently sits upon it, which, at the time of purchase, was in a dilapidated condition.
‘The decision to demolish the building and create short-term parking spaces for cars and visiting coaches aligns with the position taken by successive boards before I entered politics, and this information is easily accessible even through the most basic online searches about the site.’
He said that throughout the town’s period of ownership, there had been a number of speculative approaches by third parties, ‘underscoring the strategic importance’ of the site.
‘The potential interest from other parties reinforces the commissioners’ decision to utilise the site more effectively for the benefit of the community,’ he said.
The commissioners entered into a limited-term lease in good faith and remain ‘disappointed’ that the business plan, as presented to them, was not realised.
Mr Horton said: ‘It is important to note that this setback has not derailed the longer-term plan to clear the site and explore more suitable options for its development and given the intention to dispose of the yard the building may be able to offer an interim use for our own operations.
‘In conclusion, Mr Brown’s criticisms lack a comprehensive understanding of the town’s current needs and the necessity for progress.
‘The decision to demolish the old fire station and repurpose the site for short-term parking aligns with strategic considerations and may ultimately present new opportunities in the longer term for the community’s benefit.
‘The commissioners’ commitment to the evolution of the Town remains unwavering, and they are actively exploring options unlock the potential of Castletown by looking at the town with a progressive mindset, rather than fighting to retain the status quo.’