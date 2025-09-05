Education bosses say they are listening to feedback on the new menu for primary school meals.
The introduction of new healthier school dinners, featuring more fresh Manx produce and a big cut in ultra-processed food, has provoked a massive response from parents and pupils.
Many have welcomed the move, but many more have been critical, querying whether the new menu is balanced and appealing to children - and some claiming kids have come home hungry.
Much of the criticism has focused on the decision to replace puddings with a selection of fruit and an optional glass of Manx milk, and the removal of ketchup and mayonnaise as an option.
‘We are listening carefully to concerns and remain committed to providing healthy, nutritious meals that cater to a range of needs.
‘The menu will continue to evolve to ensure all pupils are properly nourished and enjoy their school meals.’
Our report on the row over the new school dinners menu elicited hundreds of comments.
One mum said: ‘My daughter has absolutely no issue and we welcome the change, the only thing she misses is cake for dessert, instead she is eating fruit. Which is a win in my eyes.’
But another said: ‘My daughter has been traumatised. She said the tuna was dry in strips and less choice on salad bar so a Tesco trip was made for a pack lunch.’
A third parent said: ‘No mayo in the tuna!!! Is that a joke! Who would want a plain tuna wrap or jacket potato? That’s crazy - they’re taking it too far.’
Another said: ‘My daughter will only eat a lot of foods if she has ketchup to “take away” the taste. She came home yesterday saying she unable to get milk at lunchtime, today she's asked for double snack for breaktime and has already asked me to bring in a snack at pick-up time.’
One suggested: ‘Hummus would be a healthy alternative to tomato sauce and mayo. They need to offer something, not just remove stuff.’
Another parent posted: ‘After yesterday’s dry tuna wrap, I have been pleasantly surprised to hear my daughter had a jacket potato with three toppings and optional salad, plus three fruits for dessert today.’
And one said: ‘I'm definitely in favour of non-processed food and using local produce but it sounds like they haven't quite got it right yet. Everything in moderation. Pudding is fine for kids in small portions and surely a bit of mayo is ok.’
A number of parents expressed concern about what impact the changes were having on special needs children.
One said: ‘There are also lots of neurodiverse children who are in a mainstream setting and do not have additional support trying to navigate these changes alone and are unable to communicate their thoughts and feelings appropriately.’