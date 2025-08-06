A proposal to sell a controversial campsite as a going concern was rejected by the local authority, it’s emerged.
Craig Mitchell said he’d had three interested parties who were looking to potentially acquire Reayrt Vradda Glamping (RVG) Ltd’s business as a going concern.
He said it was ‘unfortunate’ that Port Erin Commissioners (PEC) had decided against supporting a sale process - and ‘regrettably the matter has simply stalled since that point’.
Commissioners voted at their latest board meeting to take action to remove vehicles parked in breach of planning consent at the campsite on Ballafession Road which closed during TT Practice Week.
Notices are to be posted requiring the removal of all vehicles, equipment, and structures associated with camping pitches within 21 days.
But Commissioners clerk Jason Roberts said the local authority could not take action until the lease had been disclaimed by the liquidator.
However, Mr Mitchell of CKM Consultants said he had notified the local authority that, with the rejection of a sale proposal, he had no option but to seek to disclaim the lease - and claimed it was the actions of the Commissioners which caused the delay.
During a meeting on the site on June 9 with the chair, vice chair and clerk to the Port Erin Commissioners, together with John Lovelady (director of Reayrt Vradda Glamping Ltd), Mr Mitchell confirmed there were three interested parties looking to potentially acquire RVG’s business as a going concern.
‘Effectively the Commissioners had an opportunity to start the process again with a new lease,’ he said.
‘In my opinion it is clear to anyone that with a fully engaged project manager in place the site could be fully operational in a matter of months.’
The liquidator said he believed a sale process could have been completed within four weeks, subject to approval by the Commissioners over any new lease.
‘Unfortunately, PEC decided against supporting a sale process and I was notified of [this] in writing on June 11,’ he said.
‘This resulted in me notifying the Commissioners that I had no option but to seek to disclaim the lease.
‘Regretfully, the matter has simply stalled since that point. PEC have determined under advice that a deed of surrender was required to terminate the lease, which I consider to be unnecessary and which has caused delay.’
He said the lease contains a clause which gives the Commissioners an option to buy any existing structures.
Mr Mitchell added: ‘I appreciate the entire situation is unsatisfactory.
‘However, I think there was an opportunity to resurrect the situation from the ashes of RVG which might have been in the better interests of the creditors, and one which would have not only provided a viable facility in the future which would have benefited the local economy but would also have addressed local residents’ concerns.’
Port Erin Commissioners have been approached for a response.