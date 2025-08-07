A brand-new bus service linking Peel to the south of the island, via some of the Isle of Man’s most stunning views and historic hotspots, is set to roll out this Saturday (August 9), with Route 8S finally hitting the road.
Announced last month by Bus Vannin, the 8S, will connect Peel, Foxdale, the Airport, Castletown, Port Erin, Port St Mary, Cregneash, and The Sound, stopping along the way at key locations such as the Baltic Inn, Silverdale Glen and the Gansey Shore.
On Thursday morning, a delegation of MHKs, local commissioners and media types took a trial run of the route under blue skies.
Rushen MHK and Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson was among the passengers.
He hailed the new route as a ‘fantastic opportunity for everyone to come down to The Sound and Cregneash.’
‘It's great that it's linking up Peel to the airport and bringing people down through Port Erin and Port St Mary and down here to Cregneash and The Sound,’ he added.
‘Now you can access it again by bus, fantastic news.’
Mr Watterson was a strong advocate for the return of the route, which replaces the former number 28 that was controversially axed in 2023 due to low usage and high costs.
The Department of Infrastructure at the time revealed it was costing £220 per day to run, bringing in just £33 in revenue.
Still, the cut was met with backlash.
A petition calling for the route's return gathered over 2,000 signatures, though only around 800 were valid under Manx petitioning criteria.
But the message was clear: Manx folk wanted their coastal bus back.
This time, the DoI is more optimistic.
Infrastructure Minister Michelle Haywood, also MHK for Rushen, said: ‘It’s a huge win for all the people who live in Peel, St John’s, Foxdale, and Castletown.
‘It’s a really important service that connects the whole of the south to the west, and importantly into the airport.’
Dr Haywood acknowledged previous services were hampered by irregular scheduling and staff shortages.
‘People didn’t really support it because they didn’t trust the bus was going to run,’ she said. ‘Whereas this is an hourly service, seven days a week, all year round.’
And it’s not just about tourists gawking at the Calf of Man. though Juan Watterson did note the Sound’s “cakes and scones and teas” were a strong draw. Residents will also benefit.
Dr Haywood shared the story of a Peel resident’s 84-year-old mother whose current trip to Castletown takes over two hours and multiple transfers.
‘This bus will cut that journey time in half,’ she said.
Route 8S launches Saturday, with timetables now live online and soon to be available in bus stations.
So whether you’re off to the folk museum at Cregneash or just fancy a cuppa with a view, you can now do it - no car required.
And if you happen to live in Foxdale? You’re finally on the hourly map.