A series of drop-in sessions organised by the Eastern Neighbourhood Police have been ‘valuable’ for residents who have attended.
That’s according to the chair of Onchan Commissioners Zara Lewin, who says it’s helped officers ‘integrate’ with the community and find out what is bothering people.
The drop ins are held at Onchan District Commissioners on the first and third Tuesday of the month, from 10am until 12pm.
Ms Lewin says the sessions are a ‘safe’ space for residents to discuss with an officer any issues they may be having personally or in the village.
‘They are well trained people, they do care and they want to help the community,’ she said.
‘If you've got any concerns at all, come down to see them.’