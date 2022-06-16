Commissioners to spend £1,000 learning how to deal with social media
By Sue Woolley
Monday 27th June 2022 5:45 am
A training day on social media is to be arranged for members of Ramsey Commissioners.
The request for such a course was made by member Steve Kelly who told the monthly board meeting: ‘There has been lots of inappropriate comments made on social media and it’s causing the commissioners a lot of grief.’
Town clerk Tim Cowin said a training day on how to interact with social media could be arranged, at a cost of around £1,000.
