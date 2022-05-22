Commissioners want to transfer ownership of former railway line
Sunday 5th June 2022 3:20 am
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Ramsey Commissioners are hoping to transfer ownership of the former railway line, from Poyll Dooey Road to Gardeners Lane, to the Department of Infrastructure, which has control of use of the area, for a nominal sum.
The move is as a result of a few issues with the occupants of some abutting properties, the majority of whom have ignored correspondence from the commissioners.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |