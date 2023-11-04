Peel Commissioners have confirmed the local authority has no plans to buy Moore’s Smokehouse.
The building is now up for sale with estate agents inviting offers in the region of £595,000, according to the property listing.
One of the most iconic food producers on the island, Moore's Smokehouse was the last traditional Manx kipper yard and had been in operation since 1882.
The former tenants closed the shop in September, saying they were 'tapped out' after trying to 'turn around a dinosaur.'
Peel commissioners say they were asked if they would purchase the building but at a public meeting the board made no resolution.
Chair of the local authority Hazel Hannan has previously urged residents to shop local to keep businesses in the town.